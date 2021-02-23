Residents in Melbourne’s inner-north west warned about flesh-eating ulcer

Residents in Melbourne’s inner-north west have been warned by Victoria’s health department after “several cases” of the Buruli ulcer were detected at Essendon, Moonee Ponds and Brunswick West.

The skin infection, which initially presents as lesions, can eventually progress into flesh-eating ulcers that can cause permanent disfiguration.

The Victorian health department says the chances of contracting the virus are low, but people should remain vigilant.

It’s the first time the ulcers have been detected in non-coastal areas.

When recognised early, diagnostic testing is straightforward.

If guidelines are followed prompt treatment can significantly reduce skin loss and tissue damage, as well as lead to more simplified treatment.

