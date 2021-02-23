3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Residents in Melbourne’s inner-north..

Residents in Melbourne’s inner-north west warned about flesh-eating ulcer

2 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Residents in Melbourne’s inner-north west warned about flesh-eating ulcer

Residents in Melbourne’s inner-north west have been warned by Victoria’s health department after “several cases” of the Buruli ulcer were detected at Essendon, Moonee Ponds and Brunswick West.

The skin infection, which initially presents as lesions, can eventually progress into flesh-eating ulcers that can cause permanent disfiguration.

The Victorian health department says the chances of contracting the virus are low, but people should remain vigilant.

It’s the first time the ulcers have been detected in non-coastal areas.

When recognised early, diagnostic testing is straightforward.

If guidelines are followed prompt treatment can significantly reduce skin loss and tissue damage, as well as lead to more simplified treatment.

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE HERE

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332