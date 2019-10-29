‘Resilience officer’ to leave post three years into five-year contract

The City of Melbourne will tonight vote on whether to replace a “resilience” officer, who is leaving three years into a five-year contract that’s cost ratepayers $400,000 so far.

A council report recently raised concerns about some of his work.

Swedish professor Lars Coenen’s role has co-funded by inner-city ratepayers, as well as by the University of Melbourne.

Councillor Nick Reece defended the role on 3AW Mornings, but admits he’ll be abstaining from the council vote tonight due to a conflict of interest.

“I think it’s a very important position that’s providing good advice to the city,” Councillor Reece said.

