Restaurants making home meals

Melbourne’s restaurateurs are a resilient, adaptable bunch. Many popular venues are hoping to ride out the COVID-19 storm by offering takeaway and home-delivered meals.

Here are few ideas to get you started.

243-245 High St, Northcote, (03) 9489 4609

Chalking up almost 10 years of trade, Estelle has pivoted to a takeaway venue with plenty of finesse from chef Scott Pickett. Northcote locals are snapping up his Sher Wagyu beef bourguignon, lasagne (pictured below) and fish pie every night, with portions selling out by about 5pm. Get in early, and grab a bottle of wine with your order. They home deliver too.

74 Glen Eira Rd, Ripponlea, order here

There’s always a silver lining. If you dreamd of Ben Shewry’s world-class cooking but couldn’t max out the credit card, now’s your chance to try a few of his famed dishes ($95), or chose the $60 “family meal” with lasagne, salad from Attica’s garden and a pull-apart garlic bread. Both feed two people and can be picked up or delivered to homes within 10km of the restaurant for an extra $15. Ben has been doing a few of the deliveries himself.

878-880 Maroondah Hwy, Coldstream, (03) 5957 3333

The winery’s vast cellar door has been transformed into a local grocer, selling and delivering local produce and supplies (they even have toilet paper) – with discount wine (of course). The grocery store is open daily from 10am to 8pm, and the winery kitchen is making hearty take-home meals. 400 Gradi’s pizza/pasta outpost at the winery is also doing take-home meals.

49 Rathdowne St, Carlton, 9036 4949

Serving Carlton locals within a kilometre of the restaurant, Epocha is doing takeaway and home delivery from Tuesday to Saturday. Order one of their comforting Euro dishes before 11.30am for delivery for 5.30-7.30pm.Choose from gems like seafood paella ($20), half a roast chicken ($25) or roast lamb shoulder ($25) with duck fat potatoes ($10).

125 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, 8663 2000

Melbourne’s most queue-able restaurant is doing take-away and home delivery, delivering all the same flavour-bomb gusto (with 50 per cent off for health workers and police). Same goes at Chin Chin’s sister restaurants Hawker Hall and Baby.

By WENDY HARGREAVES