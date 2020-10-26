3AW
Restaurateur warns the ‘scary bit’ of COVID-19 is yet to come for the hospitality industry

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel

A Melbourne restaurateur says he’s “grateful and keen” to reopen his eateries, but warned the “scary bit” of COVID-19 is yet to come for the hospitality industry.

Owner of the European Group, Con Christopoulos, welcomed the news that restaurants can reopen to 20 patrons indoors (across two spaces) and 50 outdoors, but warned diner limits are too low to keep eateries afloat.

Mr Christopolous says “the scary bit” of the pandemic is looming.

“We didn’t have JobKeeper, and as JobKeeper continues to diminish, that’s the scary bit,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Unless the government sees fit to increase our numbers, our days are limited.”

He said his businesses have remained afloat, but not all of the industry has been so lucky.

“Were fortunate to have a rooftop, but we’ve already lost some exceptional businesses, iconic businesses, and my guess is there’s more to come.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

