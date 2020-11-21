Restriction easing: Premier reveals what Christmas will look like

As Victoria records a 23rd day without a new COVID-19 case or death, Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed what Christmas will look like this year.

From 11.59pm on December 13, the home visitor cap will rise to up to 30 visitors across the course of a day, allowing for festive gatherings.

“I know that will be a large enough number for some families and for others they’ll need to do some juggling,” Mr Andrews said while revealing the change.

Victoria will move to the ‘Last Step’ in the reopening roadmap at 11.59pm tonight.

WHAT CHANGES FROM 11.59PM TONIGHT:

MASKS: No longer required when outside and able to socially distance. Still required inside or if unable to practice safe distancing. Victorians must still carry a mask at all times.

HOME GATHERINGS: 15 visitors permitted in the home per day.

OUTDOOR GATHERIGS: Number of people permitted to gather increases to 50.

WEDDINGS: Patron limit increases to 150 people. Home weddings subject to home visitor cap numbers.

FUNERALS: Mourner limit increases to 150 people.

RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES: Capped at 150 people indoors and 300 outdoors.

HOSPITALITY: For smaller venues, density limit changes to one person for every two square metres, up to 50 customers. For bigger venues, the density limit stays the same, but the patron cap increases to 150 people. Total venue capacity will also rise to 300.

CINEMAS, GALLERIES & MUSEUMS: Smaller venues able to host up to 150 people indoors, larger facilities can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

SPORT: Contact and non-contact sports can begin for adults as well as kids.

POOLS: Indoor pools can host up to 150 people, outdoor pools can host up to 300.

GYMS: Open for up to 150 people, subject to density limit – one person per four square metres. Maximum of 20 people per group/class.

SKATE PARKS & INDOOR TRAMPOLINE CENTRES: Up to 150 patrons permitted.

GAMING VENUES: Up to 150 people permitted, every second gaming machine will be turned off.

WHAT CHANGES FROM NOVEMBER 30:

WORK: Up to 25 per cent of workers will be able to return to the office. Public sector workers will NOT return.

Image: SOPA Images / Getty