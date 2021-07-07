3AW
RESTRICTIONS EASED: Changes to mask rules, crowds and venue capacities announced

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for RESTRICTIONS EASED: Changes to mask rules, crowds and venue capacities announced

Health Minister Martin Foley has announced the next phase of COVID-19 restriction easing in Victoria.

From 11.59pm on Thursday, venue density restrictions in Melbourne will be brought in line with rules in regional Victoria.

It means many venues including — hospitality, gyms and physical recreation venues, community facilities and places of worship — will be permitted to have one person per two square metres with no overarching cap if they have a COVID check-in marshal on site.

Masks will no longer be needed for students or staff at schools, or in workplaces which do not involve interaction with the public. Masks are still mandatory in other indoor spaces outside the home.

Dancefloors will be permitted for up to 50 people.

Outdoor stadiums will be permitted to operate at 75 per cent of crowd capacity, with a maximum of 40,000 people.

Indoor stadiums can operate with 75 per cent crowd capacity, with a maximum of 7500 people.

Theatres can open to 75 per cent of usual capacity, with a maximum of 2000 people.

The 15 person limit on visitors in the home remains, as does the 50 person limit for gatherings in outdoor public spaces.

Press PLAY below to hear part of today’s press conference announcing the easing of restrictions

Image: Quinn Rooney / Getty

News
