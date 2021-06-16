RESTRICTIONS EASING: The rules that change at 11.59pm on Thursday

Victoria’s COVID restrictions will be eased at 11.59pm on Thursday.

It comes as the state recorded five new cases yesterday.

Under the new restrictions, the 25 kilometre limit will be scrapped and free travel between metropolitan and regional areas will be permitted.

Melburnians going to Victoria’s Alpine resorts will be required to get a COVID-19 test and receive a negative result within 72 hours of departure.

Up to 7000 spectators from the Geelong region will be permitted at the football at GMHBA Stadium on Friday.

MELBOURNE RESTRICTIONS FROM 11.59PM ON THURSDAY:

TRAVEL LIMIT: 25km limit removed, may travel to regional Victoria. Travel to regional Victorian Alpine Resorts permitted providing visitors have had a COVID test within 72 hours of departing Melbourne

PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Up to 20 people may gather

HOME VISITS: Up to 2 visitors per day plus dependents

MASKS: No longer mandatory outdoors

HOSPITALITY: Open for seated service only with maximum of 75 patrons indoors, group sizes limited to 10, density quotient of 4sqm applies and venues may have up to 25 patrons before quotient applies

ACCOMMODATION: Open. Bookings permitted for single households plus two adults and their dependents

RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES: Up to 150 people per venue, including no more than 75 indoors, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies

FUNERALS: Maximum of 75 people may attend (and those necessary to conduct the funeral), children under 12 months don’t count towards cap

WEDDINGS: Up to 20 people permitted including the couple, celebrant and two witnesses

GYMS: Can open with maximum venue capacity of 150, including no more than 50 indoors. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

HAIR AND BEAUTY: Customers no longer require masks

WORK: Continue working from home if you can. Offices may return to 50 per cent capacity or up to 20 people, whichever is greater

COMMUNITY SPORT: Competition may return for all ages, no spectators allowed

CREATIVE STUDIOS: Open with maximum of 150 people per venue, including no more than 75 indoors. Density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies

INDOOR SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Open with up to 50 per cent of seated capacity up to maximum of 75 people per venue, group limit of 10 people, density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

OUTDOOR SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Open with up to 50 per cent of seated capacity up to a maximum of 150 people, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies

INDOOR NON-SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Open with a maximum of 75 people, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies

OUTDOOR NON-SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: No more than 1000 people per space, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies, group sizes limited at 20 people

REGIONAL VICTORIAN RESTRICTIONS FROM 11.59PM ON THURSDAY:

PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Permitted for up to 50 people

HOME VISITS: Up to five adults per house per day, plus their dependents

HOSPITALITY: Up to 300 for seated service, smaller venues host up to 25 people before density quotient applies

RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES: Up to 300 people, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies

WEDDINGS: Permitted with up 50 people including the couple, celebrant and witnesses. Dancefloors not permitted

FUNERALS: Permitted with up to 100 people plus those necessary to conduct the funeral. Children under 12 months not counted towards cap

WORK: Offices may return to 75 per cent capacity or 30 people, whichever is greater

GYMS AND SPORT: Open with density quotient of 1 per 4sqm, maximum of 300 per indoor space and 1000 outdoors. Maximum group size of 50

HOSPITALITY: Open for seated service only with maximum of 300 patrons per venue. Group sizes limited to 50, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies. Venues less than 600sqm can operate with 2 person per 4sqm or cap of 150 patrons, whichever is lesser

ACCOMMODATION: Open. Bookings permitted for single household plus five adults and their dependents