RESTRICTIONS EASING: The rules that change at 11.59pm on Thursday
Victoria’s COVID restrictions will be eased at 11.59pm on Thursday.
It comes as the state recorded five new cases yesterday.
Under the new restrictions, the 25 kilometre limit will be scrapped and free travel between metropolitan and regional areas will be permitted.
Melburnians going to Victoria’s Alpine resorts will be required to get a COVID-19 test and receive a negative result within 72 hours of departure.
Up to 7000 spectators from the Geelong region will be permitted at the football at GMHBA Stadium on Friday.
MELBOURNE RESTRICTIONS FROM 11.59PM ON THURSDAY:
TRAVEL LIMIT: 25km limit removed, may travel to regional Victoria. Travel to regional Victorian Alpine Resorts permitted providing visitors have had a COVID test within 72 hours of departing Melbourne
PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Up to 20 people may gather
HOME VISITS: Up to 2 visitors per day plus dependents
MASKS: No longer mandatory outdoors
HOSPITALITY: Open for seated service only with maximum of 75 patrons indoors, group sizes limited to 10, density quotient of 4sqm applies and venues may have up to 25 patrons before quotient applies
ACCOMMODATION: Open. Bookings permitted for single households plus two adults and their dependents
RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES: Up to 150 people per venue, including no more than 75 indoors, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies
FUNERALS: Maximum of 75 people may attend (and those necessary to conduct the funeral), children under 12 months don’t count towards cap
WEDDINGS: Up to 20 people permitted including the couple, celebrant and two witnesses
GYMS: Can open with maximum venue capacity of 150, including no more than 50 indoors. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies
HAIR AND BEAUTY: Customers no longer require masks
WORK: Continue working from home if you can. Offices may return to 50 per cent capacity or up to 20 people, whichever is greater
COMMUNITY SPORT: Competition may return for all ages, no spectators allowed
CREATIVE STUDIOS: Open with maximum of 150 people per venue, including no more than 75 indoors. Density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies
INDOOR SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Open with up to 50 per cent of seated capacity up to maximum of 75 people per venue, group limit of 10 people, density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies
OUTDOOR SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Open with up to 50 per cent of seated capacity up to a maximum of 150 people, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies
INDOOR NON-SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Open with a maximum of 75 people, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies
OUTDOOR NON-SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: No more than 1000 people per space, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies, group sizes limited at 20 people
REGIONAL VICTORIAN RESTRICTIONS FROM 11.59PM ON THURSDAY:
PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Permitted for up to 50 people
HOME VISITS: Up to five adults per house per day, plus their dependents
HOSPITALITY: Up to 300 for seated service, smaller venues host up to 25 people before density quotient applies
RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES: Up to 300 people, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies
WEDDINGS: Permitted with up 50 people including the couple, celebrant and witnesses. Dancefloors not permitted
FUNERALS: Permitted with up to 100 people plus those necessary to conduct the funeral. Children under 12 months not counted towards cap
WORK: Offices may return to 75 per cent capacity or 30 people, whichever is greater
GYMS AND SPORT: Open with density quotient of 1 per 4sqm, maximum of 300 per indoor space and 1000 outdoors. Maximum group size of 50
HOSPITALITY: Open for seated service only with maximum of 300 patrons per venue. Group sizes limited to 50, density quotient of 1 per 4sqm applies. Venues less than 600sqm can operate with 2 person per 4sqm or cap of 150 patrons, whichever is lesser
ACCOMMODATION: Open. Bookings permitted for single household plus five adults and their dependents
