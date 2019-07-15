Retail security expert says guards are powerless to stop gangs targeting electronics stores

Groups of gangs are terrorising electronics stores across the state, leaving workers and store security guards helpless to stop them.

Teens are raiding stores like JB Hi-Fi on a regular occurrence, with Victoria Police now working directly with retailers in order to curb the growing issue.

Crowd safety manager Alan Wilson, who has trained security guards for over 15 overs, told Tom guards don’t hold any authority to step in.

“Here’s the catch, the security guard on the door has no more power than you or me,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“He’s a civilian in a uniform and if the guard was to detain one of those youths, the offence has to carry a term of imprisonment.

“If it is for theft, which in most states only incurs a fine instead a term of imprisonment, then technically you can’t stop them.”

