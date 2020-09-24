3AW
Retired cops to help bolster Victoria Police’s COVID-19 response

5 seconds ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Former top homicide detective Charlie Bezzina has welcomed reports retired police will be sought to help bolster Victoria Police’s front-line response to the coronavirus crisis.

“As usual, the government moved with the speed of a glacier,” he said.

“I’ve been pushing this idea for a lot of years now.

“You have this body of men and women who are trained and have skills and there’d be quite a number who I think would jump at the chance.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

