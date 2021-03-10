REVEALED! The ‘most difficult’ places to park in Victoria

Research has revealed Melbourne Central, Chadstone, Highpoint and Colac Coles as the “most difficult” places to park a car in Victoria.

Mike Rosenbaum, CEO of Parkhound, spoke with 3AW Afternoons about their survey on Wednesday.

“The most difficult places people told us to park were largely around shopping centres,” he explained.

The study also examined the biggest “pet peeves” people had while driving.

Picture by Getty iStock