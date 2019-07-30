Revealed: The new pool and spa rules set to cost Victorians millions

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

New regulations to make backyard pools and spas safer are set to cost owners $186.5 million over 10 years.

Neil Mitchell has revealed new details of the rules, which apply from December.

Owners will need to register their pools and spas with council by April 2020 at a cost of $37.

All pools will need a $20 compliance certificate, and incur further costs of up to $385 if the pool is found to not be compliant.

There will be $330 fines for owners who don’t register or don’t have inspections.

Owners will also need to have fresh inspections every three years.

The new rules comes after a recent survey showed that up to 90 per cent of pools don’t comply with rules.

Neil Mitchell applauded the changes, saying it will save lives.

“Pools are dangerous. You have a responsibility to make them safe and if that costs you, tough,” he said.

“Lives are more important.”

But listeners have reacted angrily, many saying pool safety should be the responsibility of parents.

