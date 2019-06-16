Revealed: The soaring costs of the Lawyer X scandal

The extraordinary cost of the ‘Lawyer X’ scandal continues to climb as public hearings resume today.

It is estimated Victoria Police has faced legal costs of $32,000 per day during the Royal Commission.

But the extraordinary cost of the Lawyer X scandal isn’t limited to the Royal Commission.

The Age today reveals Ms Gobbo was handed $2 million in public funding to put together a team of lawyers in a failed bid to keep her double life as an informer secret.

While $3.4 million was spent by police on legal fees in Victoria Police’s legal battle to stop details of the scandal form being published, that ended in defeat in the High Court.

Former drug squad detective Paul Dale will be the first in the witness box today.

He will be grilled on his dealings with Ms Gobbo, particularly between 2004 and 2005.