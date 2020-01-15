Revealed: The staggering rate of holiday cancellations in areas NOT affected by fires

Holiday cancellation rates in areas not affected by the bushfires have hit 60 per cent.

The vast majority of cancellations come from Australians choosing to stay home at a cost of up to $1 billion to the industry.

There has been $57 million in lost bookings, according to the Caravan Industry Association.

Some parks have had 80 per cent of their forward bookings cancelled.

Simon Westaway, executive director of the Australian Tourism Industry Council, told Ross and John it has been a case of people prioritising safety — even if they aren’t necessarily in danger.

“That’s, I think, just indicative of people wanting to protect their own and just human nature kicking in at the height of disaster,” he said.

Click PLAY for the full chat