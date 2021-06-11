3AW
Prizes could be up for grabs for Victorians who get COVID-19 jab

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
The City of Melbourne Council will consider incentives to encourage Victorians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp says the council will discuss the idea on Tuesday.

“We think that we can be very proactive in encouraging people to get vaccinated,” she told Neil Mitchell.

The prizes could include city shopping sprees as well as discounts or tickets for various entertainment, sport and hospitality packages.

Councillor Capp says the offer would be open to all Victorians, not just those who get the jab in the CBD.

“It’s just about encouraging people to get vaccinated,” she said.

“It could work like a lottery as we’ve seen in many other cities around the world.”

Press PLAY below to hear Cr Capp explain how the scheme could work

