Rex Hunt finds out how country footy is coping with lockdown

Rex Hunt spoke with local footy identity Dick Philpott at the weekend to find out how the grassroots game is coping with lockdown.

Most leagues around the state have been put on ice for 2020 due to the coronavirus.

“It’s been a funny old existence this year,” Philpott, who is a life member at North Geelong, told Footy Nightline.

“It’s not so much the club, it’s the domino effect.

“There’s mums, dads, grandparents, the suppliers to the club, the pubs that look after the clubs, the people who supply the pies and it’s just been a terrible year.”

But he isn’t complaining.

“Health is a lot more important than a game of footy,” Philpott said.

