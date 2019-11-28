Rhino scare forces Livinia Nixon to end TV weather segment
“Brett, I’m afraid I’ll have to throw back to you because I’m currently being hunted by a rhino.”
We don’t need to say much more than that to encourage you to watch the moment Nine News weather presenter Livinia Nixon cut short her live cross to Brett McLeod last night.
WATCH: @LNixon9‘s weather cross took an unexpected turn when a rhino came too close for comfort at @WerribeeZoo.#SafetyFirst, even if you’re on live television! #9News pic.twitter.com/45kFCDRtiQ
— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) November 28, 2019
Although Ross Stevenson made a good point.
“Who was the genius who position Livinia among hay?!”
22 years in tv and I’ve never bailed on a live cross…until today! Cue the rhino….
🦏
Tune in at 6pm to see if I make it the whole way through!@9newsmelbourne @zoosvictoria #rhino #experience #zoo #safety https://t.co/bRIrWPJ4Tv
— Livinia Nixon (@LNixon9) November 28, 2019