Rhino scare forces Livinia Nixon to end TV weather segment

“Brett, I’m afraid I’ll have to throw back to you because I’m currently being hunted by a rhino.”

We don’t need to say much more than that to encourage you to watch the moment Nine News weather presenter Livinia Nixon cut short her live cross to Brett McLeod last night.

WATCH: @LNixon9‘s weather cross took an unexpected turn when a rhino came too close for comfort at @WerribeeZoo.#SafetyFirst, even if you’re on live television! #9News pic.twitter.com/45kFCDRtiQ — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) November 28, 2019

Although Ross Stevenson made a good point.

“Who was the genius who position Livinia among hay?!”