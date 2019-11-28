3AW
Rhino scare forces Livinia Nixon to end TV weather segment

3 hours ago
Ross and John

“Brett, I’m afraid I’ll have to throw back to you because I’m currently being hunted by a rhino.”

We don’t need to say much more than that to encourage you to watch the moment Nine News weather presenter Livinia Nixon cut short her live cross to Brett McLeod last night.

Although Ross Stevenson made a good point.

“Who was the genius who position Livinia among hay?!”

