Ricardo Barbaro wanted for questioning over shocking Sth Melbourne death

The mother of Ellie Price says she wants her daughter’s killer brought to justice.

Tracey Gangell called police on Monday fearing for the welfare of her 26-year-old daughter.

They called back later that day to confirm they had found the body of Ellie in her Park Street home in South Melbourne.

They said it was likely she had been brutally attacked several days prior.

Now Ms Gangell wants answers.

Police believe those answer may lie with a member of the notorious Barbaro crime family.

Ricardo Barbaro, 33, had been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Ellie since late last year.

Police want to speak with him, but he and his vehicle, a 2009 Toyota hi-ace with registration 1OZ-8PC, is missing.

Ellie’s car, a white Mercedes with pink number plates, was also missing for several days but police made a breakthrough on Thursday night when they discovered that vehicle in an undisclosed location at Diggers Rest.

Police have also warned anyone harbouring or assisting Barbaro that they could face criminal prosecution.

Anyone who sights Barbaro is asked not to approach him and to contact triple zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Ricardo’s father, Joe Barbaro says he hasn’t spoken to his son in five years.

Joe, son of murdered mafia figure Pasquale Barbaro has been questioned by police over his son’s whereabouts.