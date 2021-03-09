3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Richard Pusey pleads guilty to..

Richard Pusey pleads guilty to outraging public decency over Eastern Freeway tragedy

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Richard Pusey pleads guilty to outraging public decency over Eastern Freeway tragedy

The Porsche driver involved in the Eastern Freeway tragedy has pleaded guilty to outraging public decency.

Richard Pusey had been pulled over for speeding on the Eastern Freeway in Kew in April last year when a truck hit and killed the four officers who were impounding his vehicle.

Today the 42-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges — one related to speeding, another drug possession and the rare offence of outraging public decency.

The outraging public decency charge relates to him filming one of the officers while she was dying, saying “all I wanted to do was go home and have some sushi”, and swearing about his damaged vehicle.

His lawyer is expected to tell a pre-sentencing hearing later this month that his client should be set free.

Pusey remains in custody on unrelated charges.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: 9News

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332