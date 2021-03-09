Richard Pusey pleads guilty to outraging public decency over Eastern Freeway tragedy

The Porsche driver involved in the Eastern Freeway tragedy has pleaded guilty to outraging public decency.

Richard Pusey had been pulled over for speeding on the Eastern Freeway in Kew in April last year when a truck hit and killed the four officers who were impounding his vehicle.

Today the 42-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges — one related to speeding, another drug possession and the rare offence of outraging public decency.

The outraging public decency charge relates to him filming one of the officers while she was dying, saying “all I wanted to do was go home and have some sushi”, and swearing about his damaged vehicle.

His lawyer is expected to tell a pre-sentencing hearing later this month that his client should be set free.

Pusey remains in custody on unrelated charges.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: 9News