Richmond and Collingwood set to make stand in support of Black Lives Matter

Richmond and Collingwood are expected to make a stand against racism in Thursday night’s season resumer at the MCG.

The Herald Sun is reporting the players will join to offer support to the Black Lives Matter campaign which has gained serious momentum in recent weeks following the death of American man George Floyd.

It’s unclear how exactly they’ll do it, but it could involve the players “taking a knee”, gathering in a circle or standing in a line to show unity.

The Herald Sun says the move will be ticked off by the AFL and could even happen at all games this weekend.

The AFL season will resume on Thursday night after almost a three month lay-off due to the coronavirus pandemic.