Richmond boss says Damien Hardwick has evolved amid ‘challenges’

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale has told 3AW Football how Tigers coach Damien Hardwick has become more “hands-on” amid “challenges” the past 12 months.

“For Hardwick, there have been some challenges in terms of support around him but I think it has almost re-energized him,” he said.

“He seems a bit more hands-on.

“Coaches require managing as well, which takes time.”

Gale confirmed troubled youngster Sydney Stack is in good shape ahead of a return to VFL football tomorrow.

The 20-year-old spent almost three weeks, including the Christmas period, behind bars after being caught in Northbridge during his compulsory self-isolation period in Western Australia in December.

“He came back a few weeks ago,” he told 3AW Football.

“We work really hard to create an environment where Sydney can be valued and be as good as he can be.

“We are hopeful he can get back to where he was a couple of years ago.”

Image: Getty/ Robert Cianflone