Richmond fan seen throwing punches at MCG won ‘Pat Cronin Medal’ – named after victim of coward punch

The Richmond fan captured on camera throwing punches following last week’s season opener at the MCG played at the same local club as Patrick Cronin.

The Age has revealed the 19-year-old, who was fined $322 for his part in the ugly brawl, was also awarded the inaugural “Patrick Cronin Medal” just months after Patrick’s death from a coward punch in 2016.

He is known to the Cronin family personally.

Matt Cronin, Patrick’s father, told The Age the vision made him feel sick.

Victoria Police says it is still investigating the incident.

Click PLAY below to watch footage of the ugly incident