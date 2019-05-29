Richmond locals to be consulted on proposed Hutchence statue

The City of Yarra is consulting with residents and businesses in Richmond, after the family of late INXS singer Michael Hutchence extended an offer to pay for a statue honouring him in the suburb.

Danae Bosler, Mayor of the City of Yarra, said Hutchence played a gig on Bridge Road earlier in his career, but that wasn’t why the family had chosen the suburb for the statue.

“They’ve specifically chosen Richmond because of its location and the music scene,” she told 3AW Breakfast.

“The site they’ve picked is across the road from the Molly Meldrum statue that went up last year … and next to the Corner Hotel, which many will know has a pretty hot live music scene,” Mayor Bosler said.

Hutchence’s main connection to Richmond is 1986 cult film, Dogs in Space, which was shot in the suburb, and which Hutchence starred in.

The City of Yarra has not yet decided if they’ll accept the family’s offer to pay for the statue.

“We need to go out and talk to all of those constituents about how they would feel about this, to make sure that this is something that’s supported,” she said.

