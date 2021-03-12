Richmond president won’t set expectations of another Tiger flag in 2021

Richmond president Peggy O’Neal will not set an expectation of a fourth premiership in five years for the Tigers but says “if you do the right thing, it takes care of itself”.

The popular president is focused on her own role going into 2021, and says she will work closely with club CEO Brendan Gale once again in ensuring the club continues to be successful off the field.

“My job is to work with the board and ensure we keep the club solvent, that we are happy with the culture and the people who work there and the excellence we try to bring,” she told Ross and Russ on 3AW Breakfast.

“But we don’t put a number on a fourth premiership, every premiership is wonderful, there’s enough pressure without putting numbers on it”.

The Tigers success in 2020 is part of the focus of Amazon’s new AFL documentary Making Their Mark.

“We really thought it was a wonderful opportunity to show our fans what it’s like to be inside the club,” she said.

“Of course when we agreed to do it, we had no idea that the COVID pandemic would cause everything to change.

“In a way it’s a wonderful historical document”.

Click PLAY to hear more below

Daniel Pockett Getty Images