Richmond publican wins top gong at prestigious awards night

A Richmond publican has received the top gong at the Australian Hotels Association’s state awards for excellence on Tuesday night.

Bob O’Kane from Richmond’s All Nations Hotel, on Lennox Street, won the Nikakis Award.

The award recognises “an individual, or organisation, who by their sustained performance and commitment serves as an inspiration to all in the industry”.

Ross and John highlighted the importance of publicans being “front of house” recently, and Mr O’Kane said he couldn’t agree more.

“The customers want to see you and they want to talk to you,” he said on 3AW Breakfast.

“Whether it’s daily, or every second day.”

As for the biggest change in his time running the Richmond institution?

“I used to serve two drinks, heavy and light, in two sizes – pots or glasses,” Mr O’Kane said.

“Now, I’ve got nine beers in five different sizes and we serve a lot more wine than we used to and I guess food is a lot bigger part of the business.

“Smoking laws changed pubs a lot.

“It brought a whole new market. Families would come back into the pub.”

