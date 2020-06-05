Richmond residents react to extension of supervised injecting room

Richmond residents say they’re disappointed, but not surprised, by news the supervised injecting facility will operate for at least another three years.

They’re not opposed to the facility operating.

They just want it moved elsewhere.

David Horseman, from the Medically Supervised Injecting Room Residents Action Committee, said they were hoping “common sense” would prevail.

“And that the injecting room trial would continue, but would be moved to a hospital precinct,” he said on 3AW Drive.

