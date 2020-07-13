3AW
Richmond star Bachar Houli reveals mum’s COVID-19 battle

4 hours ago
3aw news

Richmond premiership ace Bachar Houli has revealed his mum is in intensive care battling the coronavirus.

Houli, who did not travel to Queensland with the Tigers last week, shared the news on his social media on Monday.

“It’s been a tough time,” Houli told his followers.

Houli recently became a father for the third time.

Click PLAY below to watch Bachar’s message

 

Houli urged people to “go get tested” for COVID-19.

“If you’re showing any form of symptoms, if you’re not showing any symptoms, please do your bit,” he said.

3aw news
