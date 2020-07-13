Richmond star Bachar Houli reveals mum’s COVID-19 battle
Richmond premiership ace Bachar Houli has revealed his mum is in intensive care battling the coronavirus.
Houli, who did not travel to Queensland with the Tigers last week, shared the news on his social media on Monday.
“It’s been a tough time,” Houli told his followers.
Houli recently became a father for the third time.
Houli urged people to “go get tested” for COVID-19.
“If you’re showing any form of symptoms, if you’re not showing any symptoms, please do your bit,” he said.