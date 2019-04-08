Richmond star offered two-game ban, issued please explain

Brownlow medalist Dustin Martin has been handed a two-game ban by Match Review Officer Michael Christian.

Martin was charged with striking Giants defender Adam Kennedy off the ball during the second quarter of Richmond’s 49-point loss to the Giants.

The incident was graded as intentional conduct and medium impact.

The 27-year-old has also been issued with a please explain by the AFL for both a middle finger and snorting gesture he made during the game.

He has until Tuesday afternoon to respond.

The Tigers now face the prospect being without Alex Rance, Jack Riewoldt, Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin for their crucial round four clash against Port Adelaide.