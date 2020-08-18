Ricky Ponting confirms rumoured retirement ‘gift’

Cricket great turned wine-maker Ricky Ponting joined Ross and Russel on Tuesday to discuss his latest career venture!

But it quickly turned into a rumour confirmed of sorts!

Ponting said it was true he’d been given 41 bottles of Penfold’s Grange by Cricket Australia when he retired from the sport, marking each of the Test hundreds he scored for Australia.

“I’m slowly working my way through that, especially over the last four of five months,” Ponting said on 3AW Breakfast.

“They set the bar pretty high there, on my retirement.

“I think some of the guys that have retired since have felt slightly let down with their parting gifts.

“It was a very nice gesture.”

Ponting said he was a “beer and barbie” man growing up, but had since become “more and more” interested in wine.

He has released his own range recently, telling 3AW Breakfast he had a heavy involvement in the process.

(Photo by Scott Barbour – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images/Getty Images)