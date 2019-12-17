3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ride Like a Girl: Rachel Griffiths chats about her directorial debut

43 mins ago
Denis Walter

Much loved Australian actress Rachel Griffiths made her directorial debut earlier this year, directing Ride Like a Girl.

Griffiths joined 3AW’s Denis Walter in studio, where she opened up about starting out as a director, her time living overseas, and what brought her back home five years ago.

“My time away, whilst I’m very grateful for it, I was homesick daily,” she said.

“To be using my natural accent and telling stories that I really understood on that heartfelt level, it’s been a challenging and thrilling four years doing that.”

The actress and director is the youngest child, and said she thinks Michelle Payne being the youngest in the Payne family is essential to her success story, as told in Ride Like a Girl.

“I think the youngest children are very tenacious,” she said.

“I think that sibling rivalry kind of drives us and to me it’s no coincidence that Michelle was the baby.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Denis Walter
Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.