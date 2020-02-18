‘Ridiculous’: Tom Elliott defends Labor MPs over boozy Bali party

Tom Elliott says any criticism being directed at a group of Labor MPs who were captured on film letting their hair down in Bali late last year is “ridiculous”.

The Herald Sun released the video on Tuesday, which showed Jenny Mikakos, Steve Dimopoulos, Nick Staikos and Jackson Taylor dancing and drinking at the popular Motel Mexicola.

No taxpayer money was spent on the holiday.

The Victorian opposition has criticised Ms Mikakos, in particular, for leaving Australia as bushfires raged towards the end of the year.

But Tom Elliott said the criticism was uncalled for.

“You don’t know in advance there’s going to be a crisis – if you did, you’d never go away,” the 3AW Drive host said.

He said the four were entitled to have a holiday.

“We want our MPs to be more like us and I can tell you, going to Bali, dancing badly and having a few drinks puts you in the same boat as about 75 per cent of the Australian population, it really does,” he said.

“This moral chastisement that’s going on of these four state government MPs is ridiculous.

“Who cares?”

