‘Ridiculous’: Tom Elliott says Labor can’t ask business owners to cop brunt of proposed superannuation boost

Tom Elliott says it’s “ridiculous” for the state government to ask businesses to cop the brunt of a proposed increase in superannuation payments.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas called for the federal government to boost the superannuation payment rate to 15 per cent.

“We’d all love more superannuation,” Tom Elliott said.

“But who pays?”

Well, employers, if you ask the state government.

Tom Elliott said it was unfair to ask small and medium-sized business owners to find another six per cent to pay their workers.

“Contrary to popular opinion, they are not rolling in money,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“The owners don’t drive to work in a Bentley, or Rolls Royce, each day and fly around in private jets and helicopters to their private islands – they don’t.

“They’re doing it tough, like everybody.

“They are struggling to make a buck.

“This idea that the state government seems to be suggesting that you can effectively just give everybody a six per cent pay rise is ridiculous.

“The money, I don’t believe, is there.”

Click PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s editorial

Peter Strong, CEO of the Small Business Council, said it would undoubtedly send some businesses broke.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive