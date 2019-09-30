RIP Anthony: Remembering the Afternoons listener who gave Denis Walter his nickname

One of 3AW’s most loyal listeners, Anthony Ambrose, has sadly passed away.

Anthony, who is best known to listeners for his chirpy calls to ‘Mad or Glad’, and dubbing Denis Walter ‘Den Den’, passed away after having a heart attack earlier this month.

Aside from being an avid 3AW listener and caller, Anthony was involved in radio himself, presenting at a community radio station.

He joined Denis Walter in studio last year to surprise him with a cake to celebrate 10 years of hosting the Afternoons program.

Click PLAY below to see Denis’ 10 year surprise video featuring Anthony.

Anthony will be much missed by Denis, the Afternoons team, and, we’re sure, 3AW listeners!

Rest in peace Anthony.