Rising: A new 12-night arts festival will transform Melbourne this winter

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Melbourne is about to get the “biggest showcase of Victorian arts in the state’s history”.

Rising, a 12-night winter arts festival, kicks off on May 26.

It will showcase 750 Victorian artists, with art on show at iconic venues including the Flinders Street Station ballroom and the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, which will be transformed into a forest of ice.

The new event replaces White Night and the Melbourne International Arts Festival.

Co-artistic director of the festival, Gideon Obarzanek, says it’ll be an event like no other.

“It’s a festival of unrepeatable site-specific performance and large-scale public art,” he told Ross and Russel.

“It really takes the best of White Night and the Melbourne International Arts Festival.”

Press PLAY below for more.

