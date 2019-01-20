Rita Panahi leaves Sunday Morning

After a year on 3AW’s Sunday Morning, Rita Panahi has co-hosted the program for the final time.

Rita is leaving 3AW to take on an expanded role at Sky News. Beginning next Sunday she will host the revamped political commentary television program, Outsiders.

She made the announcement during yesterday’s program, which she hosted alongside Nick McCallum and Kevin John, who is filling in for Darren James.

She thanked her Sunday Morning co-hosts and the listeners of the show for their support.

“I love this program, I love the listeners, I love the station. I have kind of dropped you but I’ve done it with love,” she said.

An announcement about a replacement Sunday Morning host will be made in coming days.

