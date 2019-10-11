RMIT sacks lecturer after it was revealed he’d made several sexual advances towards students

A university lecturer has lost his job after he was found guilty of making unwanted sexual advances towards several young female students.

Michael Montalto has been stood down from RMIT over the the misconduct that occurred at another university in 2014.

The Herald Sun reports that university cannot be named for legal reasons.

Montalto, 24 at the time, also groped a student’s breasts and exposed himself to her and asked students if they were still virgins during end-of-trimester drinks at the Lion Hotel on August 28, 2014.

The lecturer also threatened to fail a young female student if she did not have sex with him.

While the misconduct did not occur at RMIT, the university said it would be conducting its own investigation.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is our absolute priority,” it told The Herald Sun.