Road and rail blitz: $1.1 billion federal plan to create almost 4000 Victorian jobs

The federal government is set to provide a major cash injection to Victorian road and rail projects in a plan that’s expected to create almost 4000 jobs.

Regional areas will receive most of the $1.1 billion in infrastructure funding included in tomorrow’s budget.

Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure, Alan Tudge, says that’s because those projects are easier to get off the ground, so they’ll create jobs more quickly.

“They’re projects which can get started more quickly, whereas sometimes in the cities they take a little bit longer to get started,” he told Neil Mitchell.

The state government will manage the projects and choose the contractors used, but the federal government will keep a close eye on who wins the tenders for the major projects.

“I certainly would like to see an Australian company on the ground doing that work, employing Australian people on the ground,” Mr Tudge said.

The infrastructure deal includes upgrades for Barwon Heads Road and the Warrnambool and Shepparton rail lines.

