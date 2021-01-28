Road Safety Foundation teams up with Spotify to urge motorists to slow down

There are growing calls for Victoria to adopt a Queensland pilot program that alerts drivers who are approaching school zones to slow down.

40km/h zones are back in force as children return to the classroom today.

The program in Queensland cuts across radio broadcasts, geotargeting motorists and urging them to slow down.

“I have wondered why we don’t do more things like this,” Neil Mitchell said on Thursday.

The program is being run by the Australian Road Safety Foundation.

CEO Russell White explained more on 3AW Mornings.

