Road Safety Minister says competency tests for elderly drivers are ‘on the table’

Victoria’s new Road Safety Minister, Ben Carroll, has revealed his plan to reduce fatalities on the state’s roads could include skills testing for elderly drivers.

Mr Carroll told Neil Mitchell “everything is on the table”.

“I would think at around 80 we should be looking at some regular testing, just the basics to just ensure that everyone is feeling comfortable,” he said.

Mr Carroll also revealed he is fearful there will be a jump in the road toll as COVID-19 restrictions ease, with many expected to choose to avoid public transport for fear of contracting the virus.

“In New York there has been a spate of road rage fatalities,” he said.

“In Germany, with their pop up cycle lanes there has been a spike in cyclist deaths.

“That is my fear.”

