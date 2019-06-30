Road toll carnage: Cyclist killed in devastating start to school holidays

It’s been a tragic start on the roads these school holidays with a cyclist killed in a collision at Burnside Heights.

The fatality takes Victoria’s devastating road toll to 157, up from 100 at the same time last year.

Police say the cyclist riding along Westwood Drive was hit by a Holden sedan about 12.20am.

The Burnside Heights man, 20, who was driving the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The cyclist, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

The cause of the collision is yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are trying to track down the driver of a light-coloured hatchback who likely witnessed the collision.

Westwood Drive has been closed between Tenterfield Drive and Fydler Avenue while the scene is being examined.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time who has relevant dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au