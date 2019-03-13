Advertisement
Road toll climbs to 65
Police have confirmed two road fatalities, bringing the Victorian road toll to 65 this year.
Two women have died in hospital following separate car accidents.
A 24-year-old woman, who was struck by a car when crossing Pascoe Vale Road on March 1, died in hospital last Friday.
In a separate incident, a 52-year-old woman has died in hospital after a crash in Cape Otway last month.
Police believe she was driving on Blanket Bay Road when her car left the roadway and collided with a tree on February 24. She was taken to a Melbourne hospital, and sadly died on March 7.
There have been 18 more fatalities on our roads this year than at the same time last year.