Road toll climbs to 65

Police have confirmed two road fatalities, bringing the Victorian road toll to 65 this year.

Two women have died in hospital following separate car accidents.

A 24-year-old woman, who was struck by a car when crossing Pascoe Vale Road on March 1, died in hospital last Friday.

In a separate incident, a 52-year-old woman has died in hospital after a crash in Cape Otway last month.

Police believe she was driving on Blanket Bay Road when her car left the roadway and collided with a tree on February 24. She was taken to a Melbourne hospital, and sadly died on March 7.

There have been 18 more fatalities on our roads this year than at the same time last year.