Road toll crisis: Two dead in 24 hours, despite good Samaritan’s brave attempts

A good Samaritan has tried in vain to save a man involved in a crash on the Mornington Peninsula overnight.

A passer-by came across the crash scene soon after 8pm at Tyabb, where a car had smashed into a tree on Mckirdys Road

The good Samaritan pulled the driver from the wreckage and attempted to revive him.

But, despite the brave efforts, the male driver died at the scene

It was the second death on Victorian roads last night as the state’s death toll continues to escalate.

A woman aged in her 80s was killed after she was hit by a car at Skye.

The male driver is assisting police investigating the cause of the collision

The state’s road toll for the year now stands at 174, 60 more deaths than at the same time in 2018.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was taken to hospital in a stable condition after being hit by a car on St Kilda Road this morning.

He suffered leg and arm injuries.