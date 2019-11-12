3AW
Road toll: Man killed in shocking Seaford crash

4 hours ago
Excessive speed is believed to have been a major factor in a fatal crash at Seaford last night.

Police say the man, 41, lost control of his Ford sedan on Frankston-Dandenong Road about 10.30pm.

The car smashed into a tree, tore in half and was set alight.

“The vehicle has accelerated heavily to a very high speed and, for whatever reason, the driver has lost control and collided with a tree,” Sergeant David Collins said.

The man, from Carrum Downs, died at the scene.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage that may have been in the area at the time.

2019 road toll: 238
Same time in 2018: 180

