Rob Sitch has one rule when it comes to casting dumb characters.

“I’ve developed a rule over time that really dumb characters can only be played by really smart people,” the actor, writer, comedian and director told Ross and John.

“I’ve found that to be very true.”

Sitch swung by for a chat with the hilarious show Utopia (full of those characters in question!) returns on Wednesday.

