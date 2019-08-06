Roberta Williams arrested at Strathmore home

Image: Nine News

Roberta Williams, the former wife of gangland figure Carl Williams, has been arrested.

Ms Williams, 50, was arrested in Strathmore this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of false imprisonment and extortion with threats to kill.

Her arrest is believed to be related to the alleged imprisoning and assault of a producer of a proposed reality television show featuring Ms Williams.

Stephanie Anderson, Nine News reporter, witnessed Ms Williams being led from her home in handcuffs at around 7.30am.

“A man associated with the reality series that’s apparently in the works, featuring Roberta and Dhakota Williams, was allegedly kidnapped and then told to pay about $20,000 while having a gun pointed at his head head,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

Two Greensborough men, aged 27 and 27, and a 24-year-old Cragieburn man were also arrested as part of the same investigation.

