Rock-climbing instructor ‘happy’ to meet with traditional owners to clarify controversial comments

An ugly spat has erupted between Parks Victoria and a rock-climbing instructor who says she’s been banned from teaching rock climbing in the Grampians after she expressed concerns about reduced access on social media.

Parks Victoria disputes any suggestion of a ban.

“There’s been no ban,” Matthew Jackson, CEO of Parks Victoria, told 3AW Drive.

“We’ve had some concerns raised regarding social media content, that I have read to, which I find disturbing.”

Parks Victoria said that traditional owners did not want Ms Dunn teaching climbing in the Summerday Valley area until she was forced into mediation to discuss her social media activity.

Tori Dunn, the instructor in question, apologised for any offence she’d caused and wanted to meet with them.

But she didn’t want Parks Victoria to be involved.

“I’m happy to meet directly with traditional owners and have an honest and frank and respectful conversation,” Ms Dunn said.

