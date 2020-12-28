3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Roger Federer withdraws from the..

Roger Federer withdraws from the Australian Open

8 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for Roger Federer withdraws from the Australian Open

Roger Federer won’t be playing in the upcoming Australian Open.

He has played in the tournament every year since 1999.

The six-time Australian Open champ has failed to overcome a persistent knee injury that has seen him sidelined since last year’s tournament.

There is speculation as to whether Federer, a huge fan favourite in Australia, will ever play in the tournament again.

He turns 40 next year.

(Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332