Roger Federer withdraws from the Australian Open

Roger Federer won’t be playing in the upcoming Australian Open.

He has played in the tournament every year since 1999.

The six-time Australian Open champ has failed to overcome a persistent knee injury that has seen him sidelined since last year’s tournament.

There is speculation as to whether Federer, a huge fan favourite in Australia, will ever play in the tournament again.

He turns 40 next year.

(Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)