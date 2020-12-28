Roger Federer withdraws from the Australian Open
Roger Federer won’t be playing in the upcoming Australian Open.
He has played in the tournament every year since 1999.
The six-time Australian Open champ has failed to overcome a persistent knee injury that has seen him sidelined since last year’s tournament.
There is speculation as to whether Federer, a huge fan favourite in Australia, will ever play in the tournament again.
He turns 40 next year.
(Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)