Rosebud fire: Blaze at a Mornington Peninsula high school

3 hours ago
3AW News

Image: Alayne McCullough

A fire has broken out in the gym of a Mornington Peninsula high school.

The fire, at Rosebud Secondary College on Eastbourne Road, was reported to CFA at 12.28pm.

11 fire trucks responded to the fire, which is now under control.

Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police are also on the scene.

All staff and students have been accounted for.

VicRoads advises that Boneo Road is closed to traffic in both directions due to heavy smoke.

Rosebud Secondary College has posted on Facebook asking parents to stop calling so teachers can remain in contact with authorities.

