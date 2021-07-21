Rosebud woman hounded by public health doorknockers after Tier 1 bungle

A Rosebud woman has been hounded by public health doorknockers who believe she was at a Tier 1 exposure site.

But she says she wasn’t there at the time.

In fact, she has never visited the venue, and says she hasn’t been to Melbourne’s CBD for months.

Officials attended Sharon O’Neill’s house on Saturday and told her they were there to check she had been isolating.

The doorknockers could not tell Ms O’Neill where she had allegedly been exposed to COVID-19, and gave her a phone number to call to clarify the details.

“I’ve called the number at least 50 times since and I just can’t get through. It just keeps saying we’re too busy and you’ll have to call back,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Yesterday, Ms O’Neill was at work when she received a phone call from a public health doorknocker who said “We’re at your house. Where are you?”.

She explained the situation, and was told she had been at Young and Jackson on July 10.

When she said she was home in Rosebud, she was asked to provide proof.

“They basically want me to prove I wasn’t there!” she said.

Ms O’Neill received a text message from the Health Department late last night telling her to isolate.

She still hasn’t been able to get in touch with anyone from the department to correct the situation.

