Ross and John get to know the world’s greatest living explorer, Ranulph Fiennes

We’re not sure if Ranulph Fiennes has ‘seen it all’, but he’s seen more than anyone else on this planet.

Recently anointed the Guinness Book of Record’s greatest living explorer, Fiennes is the:

First person to reach both poles

First person to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean

First person to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis

Ross and John got to know the British adventurer ahead of an approaching tour of Australia.

Some of the questions include:

In 2019, is there anything left for an explorer to find?

What’s harder to endure: Heat or cold?

What inspires his derring-do?

Ranulph Fiennes is touring Australia in 2019, including an appearance on March 31 at Hamer Hall, Melbourne.