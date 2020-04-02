The ABFL: Ross and John’s Footy Fix – Round 2 and ladder
Ross and John have found football.
In possibly the only competition on the planet, the Belarusian Premier League soccer is pressing ahead – with crowds.
So, in lieu of AFL, the boys have assigned an AFL club to each BPL club to create a makeshift competition.
(Apologies to Gold Coast and GWS fans – there’s only 16 BPL teams and so we had to drop the newest clubs off the list!)
We’re calling it the ABFL.
Round 1 was a thriller! Scroll down for the Round 2 draw and ladder!
ROUND 2
Bate Crows v Rukh Roos
Dinamo Brest Blues v Slavia Tigers
Energetik Bombers v Minsk Hawks
Isloch Cats v Slutz Saints
Vitebsk Bulldogs v Smolevichi Swans
Belshina Lions v Gorodeya Dockers
Shaktor Power v Neman Demons
Dinamo Minsk Magpies v Torpedo Eagles
THE LADDER
THE TIPS!
- Ando and Beva both tip the Torpedo Eagles over Belshina Eagles.
- They both tip the Energetik Bombers over the Rukh Roos.
- They both tip the Slutsk Saints over the Dinamo Brest Blues.
- They both tip the Bate Crows over the Slavia Tigers.
- They both tip the Minsk Hawks over the Dinamo Minsk Magpies.
- Ando tips the Shaktor Power over the Gorodeya Dockers. Beva tips a draw.
- They both tip the Isloch Cats over the Smolevichi Swans.
- Beva tips the Neman Demons. Ando tips the Vitebsk Bulldogs.
FULL CLUB LIST
BATE – ADELAIDE
BELSHINA – BRISBANE
DINAMO BREST – CARLTON
DINAMO MINSK – COLLINGWOOD
ENERGETIK BGU – ESSENDON
GORODEYA – FREMANTLE
ISLOCH – GEELONG
MINSK – HAWTHORN
NEMAN – MELBOURNE
RUKH – NORTH MELBOURNE
SHAKHTYOR – PORT ADELAIDE
SLAVIA – RICHMOND
SLUTSK – ST KILDA
SMOLEVICHI – SYDNEY
TORPEDO BEIAZ – WEST COAST
VITEBSK – WESTERN BULLDOGS