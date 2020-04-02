3AW
The ABFL: Ross and John’s Footy Fix – Round 2 and ladder

12 hours ago
Ross and John

Ross and John have found football.

In possibly the only competition on the planet, the Belarusian Premier League soccer is pressing ahead – with crowds.

So, in lieu of AFL, the boys have assigned an AFL club to each BPL club to create a makeshift competition.

(Apologies to Gold Coast and GWS fans – there’s only 16 BPL teams and so we had to drop the newest clubs off the list!)

We’re calling it the ABFL.

Round 1 was a thriller! Scroll down for the Round 2 draw and ladder!

ROUND 2

Bate Crows v Rukh Roos

Dinamo Brest Blues v Slavia Tigers

Energetik Bombers v Minsk Hawks

Isloch Cats v Slutz Saints

Vitebsk Bulldogs v Smolevichi Swans

Belshina Lions v Gorodeya Dockers

Shaktor Power v Neman Demons

Dinamo Minsk Magpies v Torpedo Eagles

THE LADDER

THE TIPS!

  • Ando and Beva both tip the Torpedo Eagles over Belshina Eagles.
  • They both tip the Energetik Bombers over the Rukh Roos.
  • They both tip the Slutsk Saints over the Dinamo Brest Blues.
  • They both tip the Bate Crows over the Slavia Tigers.
  • They both tip the Minsk Hawks over the Dinamo Minsk Magpies.
  • Ando tips the Shaktor Power over the Gorodeya Dockers. Beva tips a draw.
  • They both tip the Isloch Cats over the Smolevichi Swans.
  • Beva tips the Neman Demons. Ando tips the Vitebsk Bulldogs.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

FULL CLUB LIST

BATE – ADELAIDE

BELSHINA – BRISBANE

DINAMO BREST –  CARLTON

DINAMO MINSK – COLLINGWOOD

ENERGETIK BGU – ESSENDON

GORODEYA – FREMANTLE

ISLOCH – GEELONG

MINSK – HAWTHORN

NEMAN – MELBOURNE

RUKH – NORTH MELBOURNE

SHAKHTYOR – PORT ADELAIDE

SLAVIA – RICHMOND

SLUTSK – ST KILDA

SMOLEVICHI – SYDNEY

TORPEDO BEIAZ – WEST COAST

VITEBSK – WESTERN BULLDOGS

(Photo by Natalia Fedosenko\TASS via Getty Images)
